Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has $144.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

