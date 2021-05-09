Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

ATDRY opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

