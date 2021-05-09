Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,448,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

