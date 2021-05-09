Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

ETSY stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.16.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

