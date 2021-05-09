FY2021 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Increased by Northcoast Research

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.88. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

Shares of JKHY opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

