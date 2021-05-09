FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cabot Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

CBT stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

