Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

GOLD stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

