KeyCorp Weighs in on LTC Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LTC. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

