Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$9.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The company has a market cap of C$680.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.74.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

