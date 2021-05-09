BMO Capital Markets Raises Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.04.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 98.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.52. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

