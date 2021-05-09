Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$27.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.33. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$14.54 and a twelve month high of C$28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 40.07.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

