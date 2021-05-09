ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy producer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

