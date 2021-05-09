Keyera (KEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.31. The company has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$29.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 685.71%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Firstegy cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.25.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

