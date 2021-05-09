Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.8-$900.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.40 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.120 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.
FNKO traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 5,019,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $25.51.
In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
