Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.8-$900.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.40 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.980-1.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

FNKO traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 5,019,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

