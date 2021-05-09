Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

