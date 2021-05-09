Superior Gold (SGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Superior Gold to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$35.74 million during the quarter.

Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. Superior Gold has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$93.77 million and a PE ratio of -12.62.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

