Keyera (KEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY opened at C$28.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$29.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.25.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.