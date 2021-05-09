Electromed (ELMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. On average, analysts expect Electromed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELMD shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

