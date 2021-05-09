Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.