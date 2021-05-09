Critical Review: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) versus Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Editas Medicine and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -99.62% -26.74% -16.38% Precision BioSciences -484.81% -105.74% -53.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Editas Medicine and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 4 5 4 0 2.00 Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.06%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.96%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Editas Medicine and Precision BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $20.53 million 112.28 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -12.73 Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 22.06 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -4.49

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Editas Medicine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa 4, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 to treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumors; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer, as well as has a early discovery program to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and research collaboration with Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease, as well as research collaboration with AskBio and collaboration with m BlueRock Therapeutics LP. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or NHL, or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; and PBCAR20A, that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-CD20 CAR T therapy for the treatment NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as developing PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and provides technology-centric solutions, Elo life systems, and Elo's technology platform solutions. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Servier to develop allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

