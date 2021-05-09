Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $28.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 2,003 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.83 million, a PE ratio of -73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

