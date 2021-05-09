DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Down to $32.81

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $31.11. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $617.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

