Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 697,347 shares.The stock last traded at $106.37 and had previously closed at $107.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

