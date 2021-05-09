Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Down to $33.88

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.88, but opened at $32.61. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 995 shares trading hands.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.