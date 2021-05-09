Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.16 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$71.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.