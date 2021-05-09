UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.30 ($128.59).

RHM stock opened at €88.04 ($103.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

