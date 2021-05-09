Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €30.79 and a 200-day moving average of €29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.50. Uniper has a 1-year low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 1-year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.