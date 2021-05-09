Barclays Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €230.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €174.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.