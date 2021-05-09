Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:SKB opened at €27.15 ($31.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.88. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €16.03 ($18.86) and a 52-week high of €27.95 ($32.88).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

