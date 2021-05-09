BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

EPA BNP opened at €54.78 ($64.45) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.29. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

