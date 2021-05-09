Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €83.00 by Barclays

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.07 ($104.78).

ETR BMW opened at €83.64 ($98.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12-month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €74.66.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

