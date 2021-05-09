UBS Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €57.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €64.38 ($75.75).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

