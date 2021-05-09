Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €93.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.50 ($115.88).

SAN stock opened at €85.44 ($100.52) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.60.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

