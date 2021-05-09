American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Tower in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Tower’s FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower stock opened at $247.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.84. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.