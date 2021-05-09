Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.17.

TSE:TRI opened at C$118.04 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$89.89 and a 1-year high of C$122.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,957.51. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

