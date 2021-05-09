Brokers Set Expectations for Performance Food Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,780,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

