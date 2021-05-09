DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varonis Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

