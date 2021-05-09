Synalloy (SYNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.48. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

In other Synalloy news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

