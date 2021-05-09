OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OCFT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -58.63. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

