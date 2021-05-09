B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BGS stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

