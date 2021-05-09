Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.98). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARVN. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877 over the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

