RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.86.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.16 and a one year high of C$21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.03.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

