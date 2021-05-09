Zacks Investment Research Lowers Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

