Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:FDP opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

