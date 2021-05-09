Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. Lydall has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lydall by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

