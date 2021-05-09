WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WW. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

