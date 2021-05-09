Critical Analysis: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 10.78% 24.29% 4.08% Sorrento Therapeutics -698.01% -314.06% -43.60%

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.27, suggesting a potential downside of 9.03%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 299.31%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 34.78 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -95.14 Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 65.44 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -3.40

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host diseases. The company also develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. In addition, it engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. Additionally, the company has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

