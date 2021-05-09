Head-To-Head Contrast: Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Timberline Resources and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -10.48% -9.66% Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Timberline Resources and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corvus Gold has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 79.96%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and Corvus Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -25.70

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Corvus Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

