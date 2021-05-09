TD Securities Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.21.

SLF stock opened at C$66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.60. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$44.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 in the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

