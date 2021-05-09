Raymond James Analysts Give Rio2 (CVE:RIO) a C$1.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Rio2 (CVE:RIO) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RIO opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. Rio2 has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$152.56 million and a PE ratio of -12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.81.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

